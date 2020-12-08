Pogba to Juventus will not be smooth because French outfit wants him too

Paul Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United sooner rather than later after his agent’s latest comments on his future.

Mino Raiola is reported by Tuttosports via Sky Sports to have said that the midfielder is coming to the end of his time in Manchester.

Pogba has struggled for form and with perhaps too much criticism for much of the time that he has been at Old Trafford.

With under two years left on his current deal, it seems that the club will look to sell him in the summer.

Eurosports via Calciomercato claims that the midfielder is likely to leave and Juventus is well placed to sign him if he agrees to join them.

It then adds that the Frenchman is also wanted by other teams and Juventus will have to see off competition from the likes of PSG if they want to sign him.

Pogba played for the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016 and he helped them to win several Italian league titles.

His return to the club might help them finally win the Champions League, but it remains unclear if he would be looking for a return to Turin.

This is because he has told the BBC before now that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid.