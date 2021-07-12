Pogba to make an important decision on his future next week

Paul Pogba remains one of Juventus key transfer targets this summer as Massimiliano Allegri looks to bolster his squad for the upcoming campaign.

The French midfielder isn’t enjoying his time in England with Manchester United as he would have liked and he is reluctant to extend his stay with the Red Devils.

He joined them from Juventus in 2016 and has been tipped to return to Turin where he won four consecutive Scudetto’s.

The Bianconeri aren’t the only club looking to sign him this summer and they are facing serious competition from PSG for his signature.

The French club is building a squad that can win the Champions League and after adding the likes of Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum to their squad, they want to add Pogba.

Telefoot via Calciomercato delivered an update on the midfielder’s future recently and it claimed that he will decide if he would move to Paris this week.

The Parisians have been pushing to sign him this summer, but the midfielder is taking his time before he makes the decision.

Juve would be keen for him to choose a return to Turin over a new adventure with the French giants.

Pogba could also decide to stay at United until the end of his current deal next summer and move to his desired club for free.