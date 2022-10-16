Pogba to make an important step towards full recovery

Unfortunately for Paul Pogba, his greatly anticipated return to Juventus began on a disastrous note.

The Frenchman sustained a meniscus injury during the club’s pre-season tour in the United States and has been out of action ever since.

Initially, the midfielder opted for an alternative recovery path to prevent a surgery, but the plan backfired, forcing him to go under the knife when an operation became inevitable.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old has been dealing with personal issues related to extortion crimes involving his own brother and childhood friends.

Nonetheless, the former Manchester United can still salvage his campaign, as he hopes to make a positive impact as soon as possible.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Pogba will resume training with the rest of the group starting next week.

Juve FC say

We’ve seen Federico Chiesa rejoining his teammates in training recently as his return to the pitch edges ever closer. So it appears that the France international isn’t too far behind the Italian winger.

With Pogba’s worrying injury record, the medical staff must be extremely cautious in the recovery schedule.

Therefore, it remains unclear if the midfielder will be able to make an appearance for Juventus before the interruption of the campaign in mid-November.

Regardless, Pogba has set his sights on a return prior to the World cup in Qatar, and he’s apparently on the right path towards accomplishing this objective.