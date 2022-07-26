Pogba to miss at least Juventus’ first two games of the season

Juventus has just suffered a setback to their plans for the new season after Paul Pogba got injured.

The midfielder is out with a knee problem for at least a few weeks. He would see a specialist to determine if he needs surgery in the coming days.

The Frenchman struggled with injuries in the final years of his time at Manchester United and played only a few games for them last season.

Juve will hope that doesn’t become the case for them, and they will be keen for him to return to training soon.

However, an early prediction from Tuttomercatoweb claims that he will miss at least the Bianconeri’s first two games of the season.

The report claims their matches against Sassuolo and Sampdoria next month will come too early for him to return to action.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return to the club is a breath of fresh air because of the impact we expect him to make at the club.

The midfielder will strengthen us, but he needs to be available to play more often to achieve that.

Fans will hope he does not require a surgical procedure because that could mean a long-term absence from the team.