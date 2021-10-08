Pogba touted to remain at Manchester United because of the financial problems of Juventus and his other suitors

Juventus remains interested in a move for Paul Pogba, but they are not alone and could miss out on signing him because of money.

The midfielder is approaching the end of his current deal at Manchester United and he is expected to leave the Red Devils.

However, money could see him remain with the English club by rejecting an approach from Juventus and others.

Tuttomercatoweb analyses the midfielder’s options and rules out Real Madrid because the Spaniards want to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Although Pogba has been open about wanting to play for them, the report says they will spend too much on signing Mbappe and will not have the money to pay Pogba.

Barcelona is similarly too poor to sign him, while Bayern Munich has no interest in paying a high salary to one player.

He is not exactly an option for Manchester City, while Juve is also not prepared to pay a very high salary to any player now.

The report says considering these situations at the top European clubs, Pogba is now more likely to remain at United, who are prepared to offer him a significant upgrade to his current salary to keep him at Old Trafford for the next few years.