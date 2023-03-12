Pogba urged to repay Juventus after his latest ill discipline

The journalist Niccolò Ceccarini believes Paul Pogba needs to start repaying Juventus for the support shown to him during his injury absence.

The midfielder has just started playing, having spent the entire first half of the season on the sidelines.

However, he missed the game against Freiburg after being dropped from the squad for disciplinary reasons.

It is the last thing anyone associated with the club expects from the midfielder and Ceccarini insists now is the time for him to repay the club as his future could be in doubt.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Stay to understand the future of Pogba.

“The exclusion from the match with Freiburg for disciplinary reasons cannot be underestimated. Juventus made an important effort with a three-year contract with an option. So far, however, thanks to the injury and knee operation, Paul has practically never played. It’s up to him to regain Juventus. And so this season finale will be decisive.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has a history of doing the wrong things at every club he has played for and we did not expect him to change overnight.

However, there is a better time for him to have problems with discipline or attract negative press; it is not now.

The club is in a challenging and crucial position, so every squad member must be on their best behaviour and train well for all the matches left this season.