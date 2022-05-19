Paul Pogba and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are two high-profile midfielders that Juventus wants to sign in the summer.

The Frenchman played for them between 2012 and 2016 and he is running down his contract at Manchester United.

He can return to Turin on a free transfer and Juve has been in talks with his entourage over the deal.

However, the Bianconeri also have a long-standing interest in Lazio midfielder, Milinkovic-Savic and the Serbian might change clubs this summer.

Some reports claim he wants to remain in Serie A when he leaves the Biancocelesti and this gives Juve an advantage.

The Bianconeri have been competing with PSG and Manchester United for his signature before now.

However, they cannot sign Pogba and Milinkovic-Savic in the same transfer window because of the finances it would require.

Corriere Dello Sport is now claiming that Juve has decided to sign Pogba instead.

The report claims Juve will throw everything at the Frenchman to secure his signature even though they know other clubs have an interest in his signature.

Juve FC Says

It makes sense to bring Pogba back instead of spending so much money on Milinkovic Savic.

The ideal situation would be to sign both players, which will add so much quality to our squad team.

However, Milinkovic Savic will be too expensive, so we can focus on securing Pogba’s signature and he is good enough to take us to the next level.