Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba awaits the verdict on his request for a reanalysis following his failed drug test.

Several weeks ago, Pogba received notification of his failed drug test and vigorously asserted his innocence, seeking a reanalysis of the sample.

Currently, the French midfielder remains suspended, pending the results of this reanalysis.

According to a report from Football Italia, the World Cup champion is experiencing heightened anxiety as he anticipates the outcome of the reevaluation, scheduled for today.

Should the reanalysis confirm his ingestion of a prohibited substance, Pogba could potentially face a suspension of up to four years.

This outcome would likely mark the conclusion of his tenure as a Juventus player, a development that might not necessarily be unfavourable.

Since his return to Turin in the previous season, Pogba has been plagued by injuries, preventing him from completing a full match. If Juventus decides to terminate his contract, they could save an estimated 30 million euros in wages.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has brought us nothing but frustration and bad press since he returned to the club last season and is one player we know we would not miss if he leaves.

The Frenchman had a good time during his first spell in Turin, but a ban will end his playing career certainly.