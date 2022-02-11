Pogba wants a Juventus return, and they are working on it

Paul Pogba remains one of the finest players Juventus has imported in its recent history.

Between 2012 and 2016, the World Cup winner starred for the Bianconeri and helped them dominate in Serie A.

He left for Manchester United six years ago and will be out of contract at the English club this summer.

It seems he would not get a new deal from them and he can start negotiating with other clubs already.

Calciomercato says the midfielder wants a return to Italy, and it is hard to imagine him playing for another club in the country.

This has given Juve a chance to bring him back to the club.

The report claims they want to exploit his will to get the deal sorted. However, they will need to spend a lot of money.

The fees it would take to sign him on a free transfer is currently the main problem.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been a great European player, and that explains why he has been linked to top clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Frenchman still has so much football to play, and he would contribute tellingly at the Allianz Stadium if he makes the move.

However, we have just added Denis Zakaria to our squad, and the Swiss midfielder is in a similar mould as the former Le Havre teenage star.

We might have to bench one of them for the other if we bring Pogba back to the club.