Pogba wants to delay his transfer from Man Utd and Juventus has fallen behind in the race

Paul Pogba wants to play for Real Madrid and he is looking to help the Spanish club sign him sooner or later.

The Manchester United midfielder is a long-term Juventus target whom they had on their books between 2012 and 2016.

He joined them for free and returned to United in a big-money transfer on the latter date.

His time back in England hasn’t been the best for him with the midfielder now looking to leave United.

Todofichajes says he has rejected the Red Devils’ offers of a new contract and as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal, they want to sell him.

However, the midfielder favours a move to Real Madrid and he will wait for them until he is a free agent next summer.

But his agent, Mino Raiola and United, want to sell him to PSG this summer for 40m euros.

This development shows that Juve is far behind his other suitors in the race for his signature at the moment.

The Bianconeri would make good use of his talents if he returns, but they might be forced to forget about him ever wearing their jersey again.