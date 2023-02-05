Pogba will miss the match against Salernitana but his return is close

Almost every week, we hear about a new date for Paul Pogba to finally step on the pitch as a Juventus player.

The midfielder is yet to debut for the Bianconeri since he moved to the club in the summer, which has left some fans annoyed.

He suffered an injury in pre-season and has had many other setbacks since then, which shows he is not a player Juve should have gone near.

After appearing on the Bianconeri bench in a recent game, he is back recuperating from another injury. A report on Tuttojuve reveals the latest setback means he will miss the game against Salernitana.

However, the World Cup winner could be in the squad when the Bianconeri faces Fiorentina.

Juve FC Says

Talking about Pogba’s absence has become embarrassing because the club should not have gone near him if they had paid attention to his fitness at Manchester United.

Now he is spending more time on the treatment table and earning a good living from the club, which makes no sense considering our current financial troubles.

We must consider terminating his contract in the summer if he cannot play up to 25 matches for us before this season ends.