Despite all the recent talks of an imminent contract termination, Paul Pogba reveals his intention to stay at Juventus.

The Frenchman has been out of action since September 2023 when it was revealed that he had failed an anti-doping test in Udine. He was later slapped with a four-year suspension which was supposedly the final nail in an already-waning career, but his legal team managed to reduce it to 18 months following an appeal, so he’ll be eligible to play by March 2025.

The 31-year-old is itching to get back and prove his worth for the Bianconeri, even if many sources claim the two parties are negotiating a contract termination. He even reveals he’d be willing to accept a pay cut to stay in Turin.

“I don’t have to speak too much. I’ll do my talking on the pitch, and then Thiago Motta will judge with his own eyes, based on what he sees in training,” said Pogba in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“Talk is nice, but I want to play for Juve and I want to be the best in France”.

“I’m willing to give up some money just to play for Juve again. I want to come back.”

“I haven’t had the chance to see Motta and talk to him, but that moment will come. I think I’ll come back ready to train and play for Juve.

“I’m a Juventus player now. This is my main focus.”

The 2018 World Cup winner also revealed a list of current and former Juventus stars who were close to him during his darkest hour.

“The love of the fans has never been lacking. I couldn’t contact the management of Juventus due to legal issues. But Many teammates from the past and present have always supported me.

“Cuadrado called me every two days and always made me laugh. Dybala sent me many messages. And then Vlahovic, McKennie, Weah, Kean… I didn’t expect so many, also because each of us has his own problems in everyday life.”