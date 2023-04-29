Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta: “He’s very sorry for this campaign”

A year ago, Mino Raiola sadly passed away following a bout with illness. The Italo-Dutchman was the most famous football agent of all time. Following his death, his longtime collaborate, Rafaela Pimenta, inherited the largest part of his footballing empire.

The Brazilian lawyer reveals Raiola’s last advice to her and what she learned from her 27 years of working alongside the late agent.

“Mino was a revolutionary, he changed the agent’s role forever, putting the player at the center,” explained the Brazilian in her interview with Il Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.

“The last thing he said to me was ‘be happy’. He taught me to give my best at work but also to never take myself too seriously.

“I’m trying to continue his work with the same spirit. We worked together for 27 years. We were different, a crazy duo, but aligned.”

Pimenta currently represents Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba. She played an integral role in the player’s return to Turin last summer.

Sadly for the Frenchman, he’s enduring a horrific campaign due to a meniscus injury and several relapses and setbacks. He has finally started to feature regularly in recent weeks, but he’s only able to make short cameos.

The agent admits her client’s frustration but says that he remains optimistic. She reveals that Pogba was jubilant as a child amidst his return to Juventus.

“Paul is like a nephew, or rather a son. We argue, then we make up. He’s a golden boy.

“He is very sorry for this campaign at Juventus. He returned as happy as a child, it was a dream for him to come back.

“Unfortunately things didn’t go according to his plan, but now he’s optimistic because his physical form is finally improving.”