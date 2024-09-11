Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, is set to go on trial alongside others who attempted to extort money from the Juventus midfielder in 2022.

Pogba had endured years of bullying and harassment, and he wanted to keep the matter private due to his brother’s involvement.

However, when Mathias went public with some outrageous allegations against him, the midfielder contacted the police, leading to the arrest of his brother and other accomplices.

They were detained for several weeks before being released, but they are now set to stand trial.

A report from France24 claims that the judges overseeing the case have determined there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial.

These individuals will now have to defend themselves in court, adding to the latest off-field controversy surrounding Pogba.

The World Cup winner is currently serving a doping ban after being suspended for four seasons for failing a drug test.

Although he remains technically a Juventus player after appealing the decision, it is unclear whether he will play for the club again under Thiago Motta.

Juve FC Says

There are too many off-field problems with Pogba, and we must cut him off as soon as we can.