Pogba’s brother makes a U-turn in their family feud

Mathias Pogba’s lawyer has distanced his client from the ongoing extortion case against Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba and says he wants to make peace with his sibling now.

Mathias had posted a video online threatening to expose secrets about his brother, and he dropped a hint that the midfielder had bewitched Kylian Mbappe.

The video was a shocking piece of content, and Pogba’s camp revealed it was a part of plans to extort the midfielder that had been ongoing for a long time.

He has reported the issue to the police in France and Italy and has even placed his mum under heavy protection.

Now Matthias’ camp has released a statement denying being a part of an extortion plan.

His lawyer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Considering the evolution in the media, Mathias Pogba insists that he is unrelated to any extortion manoeuvre against his brother, Paul Pogba.

“It is clear that family difficulties result from external threats on which justice will take its course.

“Mathias Pogba, who more than anything else aspires to calm the situation with his brother, will reserve his words only to the judges in charge of the investigation if necessary”.

Juve FC Says

Mathias has realised he cannot win this battle and wants to surrender.

But it would be hard for Pogba to trust the words of someone who tried to stab him in the back.