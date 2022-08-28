Pogba’s brother threatens to make bombshell revelations about the Juventus midfielder

There seems to be trouble in the Pogba household after Mathias Pogba threatened to leak some secrets about Paul Pogba to the public.

The midfielder played with Juventus between 2012 and 2016 before moving to Manchester United.

He has returned to the club as a free agent in this transfer window, and he is expected to help the Bianconeri recover from their slump in the last few seasons.

The World Cup winner has earned a reputation as one of the world’s best and highest-paid players.

Mino Raiola initially represented him, but the agent is dead now and Pogba stays loyal to the agency.

The midfielder’s brother posted a video on social. Calciomercato translates him saying:

“The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother’s fans, and even more so France and Juventus, my brother’s teammates and his Sponsors deserve to know certain things.

“To make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in France and the honor of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter to Juventus, if he is a reliable person, that any player deserves to have by his side.

“I want to open my eyes to the one we now call the most powerful woman in football and that my brother calls his second mother “.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has not even played a competitive game for us yet and the midfielder has brought off-field drama to the club.

However, this does not mean he is not a player worth buying and we can trust him to get this problem sorted.

The most important thing, for now, is that he returns to fitness soon enough.