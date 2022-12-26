Pogba’s full recovery timetable: Here’s when Juventus could have him back

Unfortunately for Paul Pogba and Juventus, their reunion seems to be doomed from the get-go. The Frenchman sustained a meniscus injury back in July, preventing him from taking the field ever since. The player made matters even worse by initially opting for a fruitless alternative treatment, before ultimately submitting to surgery.

Nonetheless, the midfielder and the Bianconeri are still adamant on rescuing the campaign by recovering the player at some point during the second half of the season.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Pogba could return to train with the ball between Christmas and the end of the year, in what would a be an important step towards a comeback.

In the next stage, the 29-year-old could make his return to the matchday squad, potentially against Napoli on January 13. The source doesn’t expect him to take part in the match, but being present at the Maradona Stadium alongside his teammates would be a major morale boost.

in the next weeks, Max Allegri could start handing him short cameos. Albanese identifies the Coppa Italia tie against Monza on January 19 as a possible debut date. Finally, the journalist suggests the Europa League match against Nantes as a potential date for Pogba’s first start in his second Juventus stint.