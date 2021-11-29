Pogba’s future seems be tied to that of Champions League winning manager

Juventus is interested in a move for Paul Pogba, but the Frenchman might want to try another competition after spells in England and Serie A.

The Bianconeri know that several clubs also want to sign the midfielder, but he could move to the next club three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane manages.

Zidane is a long-term managerial target of Juve, but he is now closer to becoming the next PSG manager, according to El Nacional, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

The report then explains that the former Real Madrid boss has Pogba on his list of targets and will ask the French club to sign him as soon as he replaces Mauricio Pochettino.

Juve FC Says

Pogba was one of our best players when he was in Turin, and it hurt some of us to see him leave in 2016.

His return to the club would be very romantic. However, is he eager to be a Bianconeri player again?

If he runs down his contract with Manchester United, he would have more than enough clubs looking to sign him at the end of this season.

He could choose to move to a new competition, and Juve would miss out on his signature if that happens.

It would be smart for the club not to focus all its energy on signing the World Cup winner, especially when there are other fine players like Denis Zakaria and Axel Witsel on the market.