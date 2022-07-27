Paul Pogba’s recent injury will certainly change Juventus’ transfer plans for this summer.

The midfielder has just suffered a knee injury that might require surgery, and he could be on the sidelines for around two months.

This is hardly the ideal scenario the Bianconeri pictured when they brought him back to the club weeks ago.

We expect the World Cup winner to become one of the club’s main men, but he will now miss the start of this campaign.

Juve had been open to sending the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli out on loan this season so that they can gain valuable first team experience from playing regularly.

But Calciomercatoweb claims they are now likely to remain at the Allianz Stadium because of Pogba’s injury.

Max Allegri will make them a part of his team for at least the first half of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury is a big blow, and it naturally forces us to make changes to our plans.

The midfielder is still expected to play a big role in our campaign, but we must adapt to life without him and be prepared to win matches even when he doesn’t play.

Hopefully, he would not be out for long, and we can get him back fit enough to stay healthy for the rest of the campaign.