In the last few days, Juventus have been dealt with a serious blow as their star signing Paul Pogba is apparently set for some time off after sustaining a knock.

While the extent of the Frenchman’s injury remains unclear, the Bianconeri will apparently revert to the market in order to bolster the middle of the park.

According to Calciomercato, Pogba’s injury will prompt Juventus to accelerate their midfield revamp.

The source believes that Federico Cherubini and company are working on cutting their ties with two or three midfielders.

While Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo are surely on the outs, the report believes that one between Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria could accompany them to the exit door.

These departures would ultimately create room for a newcomer, who’s widely expected to be Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine is eager to leave Paris Saint Germain this summer. But while the French champions have set their price at 20 million euros, Juventus are reportedly hoping to seal an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for 10 millions plus bonuses.

Juve FC say

Regardless of Pogba’s physical condition, Juventus need a genuine Regista in the squad which would allow Manuel Locatelli to operate in a more advanced role on the pitch.

While Ramsey and Arthur must leave this summer, the likes of Zakaria and McKennie should be taken off the market, as they can play important roles next season, especially following Pogba’s injury.