Paul Pogba’s injury has forced Juventus back into the transfer market, and they might spend a lot of money.

The Bianconeri had wanted to avoid a high-spending summer, and they added Angle di Maria and the Frenchman to their squad for free.

However, it seems they must replace Pogba to have a settled squad for the new season, and they are now targeting a move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The midfielder has been on their radar for a long time, and Lazio is willing to sell, but for a huge transfer fee.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are now working on adding him to their squad, but they will have to pay up to 60m euros before the Biancocelesti will do business with them.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best players in Serie A, and he will certainly do a good job for us.

However, he is simply too expensive for us to sign now. The only reason we should add him to our squad is if we offload the likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot for good transfer fees.

Lazio will also be unwilling to reduce their asking price too much because they know several clubs want to add him to their squad as well.