Pogba’s Juventus stint could end at the conclusion of this season

Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus has been worse than the club was hoping it would be, as the midfielder has spent almost all season on the sidelines.

Since he moved back to Turin, he has made the matchday squad just once and didn’t even step on the pitch before suffering another injury.

The ex-Manchester United man is now in a race against time to play even just a game for the Bianconeri this season.

Considering he did not play many games for United before leaving the club, it does not make sense now that Juve still added him to their group, but they could correct the mistake in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals if he keeps getting injured, Juve will likely end his spell with them and make him a free agent again.

The club has denied it wants to terminate the World Cup winner’s contract, but the report says Pogba will likely leave Turin if his injury problems continue.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return to Turin has been far from ideal and we must sort out the mess in the summer if he still cannot play.

The ideal thing to do is for the Frenchman to ask for his pay to be suspended for some time, but he won’t and we must act because it makes no sense to keep paying him when he is not playing.