Pogba’s recovery choice increases his risk of a relapse

Paul Pogba has decided against undergoing surgery after his recent knee injury. Is it the right choice?

The midfielder injured his knee in training while Juve was on a tour of the United States.

There had been fears that he would be out for a long time if he chooses to have a surgical operation to correct the problem.

That seemed to be the best idea because of its long-term benefits. However, the World Cup winner has chosen soft therapy and he would be out for about five weeks.

That seems very safe and Juve would be happy to have him back in training soon enough.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he has chosen a dangerous path.

It claims he risks a relapse of the same problem when he returns to action because he refused to undergo surgery.

Juve FC Says

The last thing we want is to have another injury-prone player on our books and we pray Pogba does not become one.

The Frenchman re-joined the club to make things better, but if he plays very few matches, we might struggle as we did in the last campaign and we will compare his time in Turin to that of Aaron Ramsey.