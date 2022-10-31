Pogba’s relationship with injuries will leave Juventus fearing for the worst

Paul Pogba has not kicked a ball in competitive football since he joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer.

The midfielder had spent the first part of his senior career at Juve before moving to Manchester United in 2016 for a record fee.

He re-joined the Bianconeri in the last transfer window as they seek to become the top Serie A club again.

However, the Frenchman was injured in pre-season and delayed surgery, hoping an alternative treatment method would be helpful.

He is now working his way back to fitness, but a report on Il Bianconero has warned Juventus about his injury history.

The report claims Pogba missed 100 rounds of matches at Manchester United in the six years he spent there.

That amounts to around 16 matches per season and he missed 45 games in the 2019/2020 season.

Juve FC Says

Juve has had their fair share of working with injury-prone players in the past and it should have learnt from those experiences.

After struggling with the fitness of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo, we are now set to manage the physical fitness of Pogba again.

It is an embarrassing reality and shows the club didn’t do due diligence before signing him.