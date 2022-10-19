Pogba’s return lifts the mood at Juventus training

The recent return to partial training of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa has boosted Juventus.

The latter joined the group a few days back, and he continues to work towards his first match for the team since the start of this year.

Pogba has not worn the Juve shirt in a competitive game since he returned to the club as a free agent in the last transfer window.

The midfielder has just returned to light training and a report on Il Bianconero reveals his presence in the training ground has lifted the mood at the club.

The Frenchman is one of the leading figures at the club and he has shown his leadership skills even in the French national team.

He is much liked and is an idol to some players at the club. His return gladdens the players just as it does the fanbase.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a well-liked figure in the world of football. He has his critics, but for the most part, the midfielder is someone most people like as a teammate.

His return to training is a boost to the club and fans will hope he gets on the pitch as soon as possible.