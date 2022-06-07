Pogba’s return to Juventus is not thrilling reckons Italian agent

Italian football agent, Dario Canovi, reckons it is not such a big deal that Paul Pogba is returning to Juventus and he plays down the impact he could make especially if he doesn’t return to form.

The midfielder has been at Manchester United since 2016 when his first spell at Juve ended.

The Bianconeri can add him to their squad again for free this summer after he ran down his United deal for the second time in his career.

There is growing optimism that he would return to the club and some of the Bianconeri fans are understandably excited, but Canovi says Pogba must return to the levels he showed at the club previously.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “I’m not thrilled. If that of Juve’s times comes back, it’s an excellent purchase, otherwise not. It depends on what he has in mind and how much he wants.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba struggled for most of his spell at United, but the midfielder remains top class and he shows that every time he plays for the French national team.

Considering how much the English press always bashes him, he probably needs a change of environment to get back to shape and be happy on the pitch again.