Last July, Paul Pogba completed a dream return to Juventus after six underwhelming campaigns at Manchester United.

Sadly, the dream swiftly turned into a nightmare for the Frenchman who has been suffering from successive blows even before the start of the season.

From a meniscus injury sustained during the US tour and an ill-advised treatment, to all the family issues and the extortion case. To make matters worse, the 29-year-old ended up missing the World Cup in Qatar as he failed to recover on time.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Pogba is yet to take the field as some had expected by this point. Instead, he has only been able to work separately at the gym and in the pool.

During the break, the 2018 World Cup winner was in Miami training under the guidance of a Juventus staff member, but it appears that his full recovery still requires additional time.

Amidst the uncertainty, the club could change their plans for the January transfer market.

As the report explains, Juventus were willing to part ways with either Weston McKennie or Adrien Rabiot (due to his expiring contract) in the winter, but must now reconsider their options, since Pogba might not be available as early as once expected.