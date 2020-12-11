Pogba’s wage is a problem for Juventus, here is how they want to sort it out

Paul Pogba looks to be on his way out of Manchester United after the latest development between the club and his agent, Mino Raiola.

Juventus is well placed to be reunited with him, but the Frenchman will not come cheap considering that we are in the middle of a pandemic.

Calciomercato says that the transfer fee and how it will be paid isn’t a problem for the teams, but Pogba’s 14m euros per year salary, that will likely have to be increased, is an issue.

Juventus has had to deal with some financial losses recently because of the coronavirus pandemic and paying such a high wage might be a problem for them.

But the report says that the Bianconeri has a few tricks up their sleeves, most of which depends on the sale or releasing of some players on the club’s books.

It says that the club plans to raise the salary from offloading some of their current options, the first name on the list is Sami Khedira.

The German will be out of a contract at the end of this season and that will free up 6m euros per annum for Pogba.

Federico Bernardeschi who earns 4m euros per season is also set to make way. Douglas Costa is on 6m euros per season and he too will be shipped out when he returns from his loan stint in the summer.

Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio, and Maurizio Sarri are also still on the club’s payroll and they hope to get them off so they can fund Pogba’s wages.