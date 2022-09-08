Police bans Viola supporter who taunted Juventus fans with Liverpool jersey

While Italian football is overloaded with derbies and rivalries, there’s nothing quite like the animosity that Fiorentina fans hold towards Juventus. While the reasons may vary with each account, the outcome is the same.

Unfortunately, this rivalry crossed all red lines when a section of the Viola Ultras began to celebrate the tragic events of Heysel, which caused the death of 39 Juventus supporters – including women and children – following clashes with Liverpool fans prior to the 1985 European Cup final.

Sadly, this wicked group of persons still uses this catastrophic event as a sickening mean to get under the skin of Juventini.

According to La Nazione via Calciomercato, one Fiorentina supporter decided to taunt Juventus fans during the two sides meeting last weekend by approaching the away section while wearing a Liverpool jersey as well as a Reds scarf.

The source adds that this person has been slapped with ban by the local police which will prevent him from attending the Viola’s matches or get anywhere near the Artemio Franchi Stadium for the next two years.

Unfortunately for the Beautiful Game, there will always be repulsive individuals who will attempt to ruin the magic of the sport with their degenerate behavior.

Therefore, the only way to stop them is by handing them severe punishments. For instance, the Fiorentina mentioned above arguably deserved a significantly longer ban.