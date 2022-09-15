Police detain Mathias Pogba over his brother’s extortion claims

The Paul Pogba family feud has taken a new twist after his brother Mathias was detained by the police in France.

He had published a video weeks ago threatening to spill secrets about the midfielder that we needed to know.

Pogba’s camp hit back, claiming the Juventus star had been the subject of intimidation and extortion plots from his childhood friends, including his brother.

They reported the matter to the police, and an investigation began in France and Italy.

A report on the Daily Mail reveals Mathias reported himself to the investigators yesterday, and he has been facing questioning.

However, in France, a suspect can only be detained for 24 hours, which means the former footballer is likely to be released soon while the investigation will continue.

Juve FC Says

This Pogba family problem is the last thing the midfielder needs now, especially because he is not even playing.

Since Juve brought him back to the club in the summer, he has not played a single competitive minute after suffering an injury in preseason.

Fans are looking forward to seeing him in black and white again, but he will want the whole of this matter sorted before he steps on the pitch.