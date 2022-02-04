Police find the person who posted abusive banner after Vlahovic’s transfer

Some Juventus fans allegedly posted an abusive banner at the Artemio Franchi Stadium mocking Fiorentina after the Bianconeri signed Dusan Vlahovic from La Viola.

It was an embarrassing sight, and it could have caused more problems between both clubs.

The police started investigating the incident and have now found a 37-year-old man guilty of posting the banner, according to Tuttosport.

He didn’t act alone with the report claiming he had four other accomplices, who are still unknown.

The fans had travelled from Milan to Florence in the early hours of that day and posted the banner, before returning home.

The report insists they had no help from anyone in Florence.

Juve FC Says

As a fan, it is always nice to have one reason to banter a rival club, but these fans took it too far.

You could banter and abuse rival supporters without going out to their stadium to hang an embarrassing banner.

As a club, Juve will not approve of this. While the Bianconeri might not ban the fans, it will likely support the police with any information they need to prosecute the fans.

La Viola dislikes selling a player to Juve and would not want to do that in the future.

However, because we are the bigger club, some of their players will never say no to a move to Turin.