At the end of this season, Arkadiusz Milik will have one year remaining on his contract with Juventus, but the club are not planning to retain him for the next campaign. The striker’s situation has become increasingly uncertain, particularly following another injury setback that has disrupted his return to action.

After an extended period on the sidelines, Milik made his comeback to the pitch, only to suffer a fresh injury within a month. This latest issue has effectively ruled him out for the remainder of the season, further complicating his standing within the squad.

Injury Struggles Limit His Role

Milik remains one of the more experienced figures in the Juventus dressing room, and when fit, he has the quality to contribute meaningfully. However, his persistent fitness problems have prevented him from establishing any consistent presence on the pitch.

He has barely featured under the club’s last two managers, which has significantly reduced his influence within the team. As a result, Juventus have been unable to rely on him as a regular option in their attacking plans.

These ongoing challenges have led the club to reassess his future, particularly as they look to build a more dependable squad moving forward.

Potential Return to Poland

As reported by Calciomercato, Milik has attracted interest from Gornik Zabrze, who are keen to bring him back to his home country. This potential move could offer a practical solution for all parties involved.

Juventus are focused on finishing the current season strongly, but they are also preparing for a summer overhaul that will involve trimming the squad. Offloading players who are no longer central to their plans is expected to be a priority.

The club are determined to ensure that Milik does not remain on their books beyond this period. They believe that securing him a new destination in the near future would represent the most sensible outcome, both from a sporting and financial perspective.