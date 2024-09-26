Arkadiusz Milik will soon be back to full fitness. He is currently injured and has not been able to contribute to Juventus’ success.

The Poland international was initially not expected to stay and had been placed on the transfer list, but his injury prevented him from finding a new club.

Milik is close to returning to full fitness, and the striker will be eager to get game time upon his return, which could happen now that Dusan Vlahovic is struggling.

However, in the long term, he might face difficulties securing playing time because Juventus has depth in attack. If all their players are fit, Milik could find it challenging to get regular minutes.

A Polish journalist has now discussed his future and claims Milik will leave the club soon due to the competition he is facing.

Dominik Wozniak said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think Milik will leave Juventus. He needs to play regularly and have more minutes available than he has recently had and could have in the future. In Poland, we need him to play more often as a starter, but to be honest, Juventus, with Vlahovic, Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez and others, have a very respectable front line, with great competition for him.”

Juve FC Says

Milik is an experienced striker who could solve our problems when he returns, but if he wants to leave, we should sell him in the summer.