He scored nearly 20 goals for the Bianconeri in the 2023/2024 campaign and was one of their best players.

The Bianconeri were happy with his contributions, and fans expected him to do well for Serbia.

The Serbian squad features some of the finest players in Europe and is generally considered a contender for the knockout stages.

To achieve this, they would need players like Vlahovic to perform well, but the striker has been terrible so far.

In two games, he has scored no goals, and his replacement in the match against Slovenia saved his team from being eliminated.

Calciomercato reveals that his poor form is now set to affect his game time at the international level, and Serbia might bench him for their final group game of the tournament because he has clearly not been helpful.