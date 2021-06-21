Poor European championship pushes Juventus man closer to the exit door

Merih Demiral is arguably the poorest Juventus player at Euro 2020 after his dismal showing ensured Turkey was eliminated from the competition early.

The Juve defender is one of Turkey’s best players who play at top football clubs around the world.

He struggled for game time at Juve last season, however, that hasn’t stopped him from being considered for the Turkish national team squad.

Perhaps it should have, after his poor showing in the competition.

He scored an own-goal to help Italy beat his country 3-0 in their opening game of the competition.

He was rested until after halftime in their next game against Wales and couldn’t prevent them from going down 2-0 when he came on.

He returned to the starting XI against Switzerland yesterday and he had yet another horror show in a 3-1 defeat.

These terrible performances have seen his transfer value drop and Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri is now eager to get him off their books.

He didn’t particularly impress last season and Massimiliano Allegri wants him out and has already identified a replacement.

The report says the Bianconeri has already confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini will remain at the club, but they are happy to cash in on Demiral.

Allegri wants him out and will replace the former Sassuolo man with Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina.