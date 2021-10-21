Poor finances will deny Juventus the chance to sign Vlahovic

Juventus remains in the running for Dusan Vlahovic, but they could miss out on his signature because of their poor finances.

La Nazione, as reported by Calciomercato, claims that the race for his signature is heating up, but he is closer to the Premier League than to Juventus.

This is because the report insists the likes of Newcastle, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham are his suitors who have the money to buy him even in the January transfer window.

Juve has struggled to sign players recently in a clear sign that their finances are not at the required level they should be at.

Because of this, they would hardly have the 70m euros required to sign him by winter.

The report says if he completes this season in Florence, then even more clubs would look to sign him.

It says the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and Juventus would be back in the running.

However, his next move would still come down to the club with the most money to offer to his present club and the player’s entourage, who have refused offers to renew his present deal with Fiorentina so far.

Juve would have to reduce some of its expenses including selling off some of its players to raise enough funds to buy him.