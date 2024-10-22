Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro runs a comparison between Kenan Yildiz and Liverpool’s new signing Federico Chiesa.

The Turkiye international rose to prominence last season despite his tender age. Max Allegri promoted him and he responded with some sensational showings.

Last summer, the management identified the 19-year-old as the future of the club by handing him the iconic Number 10 jersey upon signing a new contract. On the other hand, Chiesa was shown the door as he wasn’t part of Thiago Motta’s plans at the club.

Therefore, Yidliz was considered a direct replacement for the Euro 2020 winner who ended up sealing a move to Liverpool.

Nevertheless, Mauro insists that Yildiz still has a long way to go to reach Chiesa’s levels, as evidenced by his underwhelming displays as of late, while suggesting a role change.

“I think he should be playing in a different position,” argued the 62-year-old in his appearance on Pressing (via IlBianconero). “On the left wing, he is too predictable, he seems to be a poor man’s Chiesa.”

On the same show, Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni also had his say on the Juventus teenager, arguing he still has a long way to prove himself.

“Yildiz is a small player if you’re going to compare him to Totti who I hope he returns to play at the age 48,” said the Il Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief.

“He is a good player and he certainly has some impressive numbers, but he almost never dribbles past an opponent. It’s not Yildiz’s fault, he has all the time to grow, and he has potential but he doesn’t give me guarantees. But Juventus were right to invest in him.”

This season, the teenager has contributed with a goal and two assists in 10 appearances (nine as a starter) between the Serie A and the Champions League.