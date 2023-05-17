While the end of the season is fast approaching, Juventus must define the future of some of their players who are running on expiring contracts.

But when it comes to Carlo Pinsoglio, the negotiations will be straightforward. Since both parties are eager to prolong their collaboration, signing a new deal could be a mere formality.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Pinsoglio will soon extend his Juventus contract, most likely for another year.

The 33-year-old is yet to receive any playing time this season, as he remains the club’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin.

Nevertheless, the Italian is widely considered a key figure in the locker room thanks to his contagious smile and motivational words.

During the Covid-19 era, Pinsoglio’s booming voice in the dugout was always heard as he tried his best to make up for the absence of the crowds in attendance.

Juventus fans would also recall a more recent episode when the custodian could be seen consoling a tearful Nicolò Fagioli who was hauled off the pitch following a defensive blunder against Sassuolo.

Pinsoglio started his playing career as a Juventus youth product. He spent several years on loan at various clubs between Serie B and Serie C, including the likes of Livorno, Latina and Pescara, but he’s been a part of the Bianconeri squad since 2017.