Juventus is looking to make Francisco Conceição’s move permanent at the end of the season after a successful loan spell from FC Porto. The winger joined the Bianconeri in the summer and has quickly become one of their key players, impressing both fans and staff alike with his contributions.

Conceição’s versatility and skill on the ball have made him an important asset in the team’s attack. His dribbling, pace, and ability to create chances have been crucial in helping Juventus remain competitive in both Serie A and Europe. The club’s interest in keeping him beyond his loan period is growing, as his performances have solidified his place in the team.

FC Porto is open to the idea of selling Conceição, though they are determined to maximise the fee they receive from any potential sale. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Porto wants Juventus to pay his full release clause, which stands at 30 million euros. However, the clause is set to rise to 45 million euros in July, putting pressure on Juventus to act swiftly if they want to avoid paying a higher fee.

The Bianconeri are keen to secure the player’s future at the club, and discussions are already underway to ensure his move becomes permanent. Juventus is aware of the growing interest in Conceição, and as the player has continued to impress in Serie A, there is a strong likelihood that he will be in demand this summer. The club is aware that paying the release clause now would be more beneficial than waiting until the summer when the fee increases.

If Juventus can successfully finalise the deal, Conceição will continue to be a key player in their squad, offering dynamism and depth in the forward areas. His attacking contributions will be vital as Juventus looks to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season and continue competing for major trophies.

Overall, Juventus is working to ensure that Francisco Conceição remains part of their future plans, and the club is in a race against time to make the deal happen before the summer price increase. If the transfer is concluded, Conceição’s continued development at Juventus could play a significant role in the club’s ambitions for the years ahead.