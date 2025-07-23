Juventus are on the cusp of announcing their third major signing of the summer, as Joao Mario has arrived in Turin.

The Bianconeri have already secured the services of Jonathan David who joined the club on a free transfer earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Serie A giants announced the capture of Francisco Conceicao who completed a permanent transfer from Porto, after spending the previous campaign on loan at the Allianz Stadium.

Nevertheless, Conceicao’s deal didn’t spell the end of the business between the Old Lady and the Dragao this summer.

Juventus & Porto striker double deal

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As reported earlier today, the two clubs have swiftly managed to find an agreement over a double deal involving two right wingbacks.

Just six months following his transfer from Vitoria Guimaraes, Alberto Costa is set to return to Portugal through the gates of Porto who will pay €16 million for the 21-year-old.

Moreover, Joao Mario will be moving in the opposite direction. The 25-year-old is a Porto youth product who is finally set to leave the nest. He is not to be confused with Besiktas’ Joao Mario, who is a 32-year-old winger with previous stints at Inter and Benfica.

With all parties in agreement, the players headed in opposite directions to undergo medicals before their respective moves.

Joao Mario arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus transfer

On Wednesday evening, Juventus confirmed the arrival of Mario by posting a video showing him at the airport in Turin.

Joao Mario è a Torino 📍 pic.twitter.com/SElXK8eZ3M — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 23, 2025

The Portuguese star is thus expected at the J-Medical Centre on Thursday morning to undergo the necessary medical tests. Once he gets the green light, he will head to the club’s headquarters to sign his contract and officially become a Juventus player.

It should be noted that Mario’s signing doesn’t rule out the arrival of other additions for the same role, as the club continues to monitor several other profiles, including Atalanta youngster Matteo Palestra.