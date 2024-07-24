FC Porto star Galeno wants to move to Juventus despite interest from several other clubs.

The Bianconeri have added the attacker to their shortlist in the last few weeks as they continue to search for new players to add to their squad.

The Brazilian remains a key player for Porto and was in fantastic form for them last season.

Juve is now looking to add him to their squad to ensure Thiago Motta has the best players to work with.

This has been an interesting summer for the Bianconeri, and they have shown a willingness to spend big.

Galeno has a release clause worth 60 million euros, and the Bianconeri will struggle to pay it.

However, Juve seems keen after missing out on Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, and Galeno wants to move to Turin.

Motta’s rebuild excites him, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the attacker wants to move to Juve above all other suitors.

The report claims he has instructed those managing his future to explore all possible means to take him to Juve before considering other offers for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Galeno has been one of the finest attackers in Europe, and he will be a fine addition to our squad under Thiago Motta.