Juventus’ search for new wingers in the final weeks of the transfer window has led them to target several players, including Francisco Conceição.

The FC Porto winger has been on their radar throughout this transfer window, and the Bianconeri have been making efforts to secure his signature.

After some behind-the-scenes discussions, Juventus has now made an official bid for the Portuguese winger.

According to Football Italia, Juve proposed a loan deal for €3 million for one year, with an additional €5 million in potential add-ons and an option to buy for €20 million.

While this offer seemed strong on paper, it wasn’t sufficient for Porto, and the Portuguese club rejected it.

Porto has previously stated their desire to keep Conceição beyond this season, and this rejection appears to be their latest attempt to ensure he only departs if they receive a significantly higher fee.

Juve FC Says

Our offer is a good one, at least on paper, but we do not set the values for these players, and if we are serious about adding Conceiçao to our squad, then we need to return with a better offer.