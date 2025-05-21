Juventus boast a diverse squad featuring top talents from various countries, and as a result, several of their players are expected to represent their national teams during the upcoming June international break. As is customary, the club is obliged to release players selected for international duty, leaving the Bianconeri with a reduced training group during this period.

While most national teams will wait until the end of the club season to assemble, some have already begun announcing their squads. Portugal is the latest country to confirm its selections, and two Juventus players have been included in the call-up.

Portugal Names Two Juventus Players for International Duty

As reported by Football Italia, Francisco Conceição and Renato Veiga have been named in Portugal’s latest squad ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Both players are currently on loan at Juventus and have contributed to the team’s campaign in varying capacities.

Portugal are widely regarded as one of the strongest teams in world football and are among the early favourites for the next World Cup. Being part of such a competitive national setup is a significant milestone, and both Conceição and Veiga will be eager to impress during the international window. A strong showing could help secure their place in future call-ups and enhance their professional reputations.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Uncertain Futures After International Break

Despite their national recognition, the future of both players at Juventus remains unclear. The upcoming fixture against Venezia may prove to be their final appearance in a Bianconeri shirt, as their loan spells are set to conclude following the international break.

Veiga, in particular, has enjoyed a productive season and has shown qualities that suggest he could be a valuable asset moving forward. Many within the club and its fanbase are in favour of retaining him for the longer term. In contrast, Francisco Conceição’s performances have been less convincing, and the general sentiment appears to be that he may not be retained beyond his loan spell.

As Juventus prepare for the off-season, decisions regarding their loanees will be crucial. While international call-ups are a source of pride, they may also mark the closing chapter of some players’ time in Turin.