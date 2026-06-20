Portugal vs Uzbekistan — Group K, Matchday 13

Date: Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Kick-off: 12:00 local (17:00 BST)

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, USA

TV (UK): ITV / ITVX

Group K Standings (after Matchday 1):

1. Colombia — P1 W1 D0 L0 GD+2 Pts 3

2. DR Congo — P1 W0 D1 L0 GD0 Pts 1

3. Portugal — P1 W0 D1 L0 GD0 Pts 1

4. Uzbekistan — P1 W0 D0 L1 GD-2 Pts 0

What’s at Stake

Portugal cannot afford another slip. Roberto Martinez’s side drew their opener against DR Congo, and a second dropped result here would leave them relying on other results to progress from Group K. Uzbekistan, making their World Cup debut, are already eliminated from the running for first place but a point or a win would represent a remarkable moment in the Central Asian nation’s football history. Three points for Portugal essentially secures qualification; defeat would be a genuine crisis.

Verdict

Portugal are expected to return to winning ways here, with a heavy win the most likely outcome against a side that shipped three to Colombia on Matchday 1. Portugal to win and over 2.5 goals reflects the most compelling Portugal vs Uzbekistan prediction at the current prices, given the gap in quality and Martinez’s side’s need to restore some attacking momentum.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Match Preview

Portugal arrive at NRG Stadium under real pressure after a frustrating 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their World Cup opener. For a squad containing Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and a deep pool of elite-club talent, the failure to convert against DR Congo was underwhelming. Martinez must now demand a response, and a debut World Cup side seems the ideal opponent for Portugal to rediscover their attacking fluency.

Uzbekistan earned their place in Houston through an unbeaten AFC qualifying campaign, which included a 3-0 win over Qatar and a draw in Iran. That is a legitimate achievement, but the step up to World Cup level was brutally illustrated when Colombia put three past them on Matchday 1. Fabio Cannavaro’s side did get on the scoresheet through Abbosbek Fayzullaev, showing they are not without threat going forward, but defensively they were exposed by pace and movement in behind.

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan betting odds paint an unambiguous picture, with Portugal available at 2/9 to win the match. Whether that translates into a dominant performance is a different question entirely, given Martinez’s side have scored just once in 90 minutes of World Cup football so far. The onus is on Portugal’s attacking talent to justify the short price, with Ronaldo and Fernandes in particular needing big games to ease the qualification tension.

Team Form

Portugal — Last 5 Results

DR Congo (H): Drew 1-1 — FIFA World Cup

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1 — Friendly

Chile (H): Won 2-1 — Friendly

United States (A): Won 2-0 — Friendly

Mexico (A): Drew 0-0 — Friendly

Portugal’s form heading into the tournament was solid, with wins over Nigeria and Chile in June friendlies. The draw with Mexico in March hinted at occasional defensive organisation, and that pattern repeated itself when DR Congo held them on Matchday 1. It is worth noting that their pre-tournament wins came against friendly opposition, which makes the DR Congo result harder to dismiss as a fluke. Scoring runs have come primarily through Ronaldo, who has contributed 13 goals in recent matches, but the team as a unit needs to be more clinical.

Uzbekistan — Last 5 Results

Colombia (H): Lost 1-3 — FIFA World Cup

Netherlands (N): Lost 1-2 — Friendly

Canada (A): Lost 0-2 — Friendly

Venezuela (H): Drew 0-0 — FIFA Series

Gabon (H): Won 3-1 — FIFA Series

Uzbekistan have lost their last three matches, all against opponents ranked above their AFC peers. The 1-2 defeat to the Netherlands and the 0-2 reverse against Canada both came before the tournament, and the 1-3 opening loss to Colombia continued that trend. Their best recent showing was a 3-1 win over Gabon in March, which gives some sense of the level at which they are genuinely competitive. Against European heavyweights, they have struggled to keep clean sheets.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Head to Head

Portugal and Uzbekistan have no recorded head-to-head meetings. This is Uzbekistan’s first World Cup appearance, meaning every match they play in 2026 is a historic first, and the two nations have not crossed paths in any prior major tournament. Without a head-to-head record to reference, the Portugal vs Uzbekistan head to head analysis has to rest entirely on current form and squad quality rather than any historical precedent.

Team News

Portugal have a fully loaded squad available in Houston. Roberto Martinez brought a 26-man group containing four Paris Saint-Germain players, three each from Manchester City and Sporting CP, alongside individuals from Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Milan. There are no confirmed absentees from the squad, and Martinez is expected to make changes from the XI that drew with DR Congo, with the temptation to reinstate Ronaldo to a more central role after he was withdrawn during the opener.

Uzbekistan’s preparation for this fixture has been shaped by the lessons of the Colombia defeat. The squad is composed predominantly of players from Central Asian and Middle Eastern club football, with Abdukodir Khusanov of Manchester City the most high-profile name in European football. Striker Eldor Shomurodov, with 44 caps and 44 international goals, is their most experienced attacking outlet. There are no confirmed suspensions from the opening game.

Fayzullaev’s goal against Colombia was Uzbekistan’s first ever World Cup goal, and his form as the team’s most dynamic midfielder makes him the focal point of their attacking play heading into this fixture. The question for Cannavaro is whether his side can shift their defensive shape to limit Portugal’s wide threat while still creating moments of their own on the counter.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Predicted XI: squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Utkir Yusupov; Sherzod Nasrullaev, Rustam Ashurmatov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Farrukh Sayfiev; Odiljon Hamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov; Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Oston Urunov; Eldor Shomurodov

Predicted XI: squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is between Portugal’s wide forwards and Uzbekistan’s full-backs. Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao offer genuine pace and directness on both flanks, and Uzbekistan’s backline was repeatedly exposed in behind against Colombia’s transitions. Farrukh Sayfiev, 35, operates on the right side of Uzbekistan’s defence and was targeted consistently in Matchday 1. Portugal’s left channel, where Nuno Mendes overlaps to support Leao, could prove the decisive corridor. If Martinez’s side can stretch Uzbekistan horizontally and deliver crosses early, the combination of Ronaldo’s movement and Fernandes’s late runs into the area should generate the volume of chances that eluded them against DR Congo.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Portugal to Win @ 2/9

Goals Market: Over 3 Goals @ 1/1

Scorer Market: Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Scorer — check leading operators for best available price

Bet Builder: Portugal Win + Over 3 Goals

Portugal to Win — The 2/9 price reflects the genuine gulf in class. Portugal’s squad contains players from Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea; Uzbekistan’s is drawn primarily from Central Asian club football. Martinez’s side were flat against DR Congo but should have far too much quality for a side that has lost three consecutive matches against decent opposition.

Over 3 Goals at 1/1 is the most attractive Portugal vs Uzbekistan bet from a value standpoint. Portugal scored nine against Armenia in qualifying and registered 20 goals across their qualifying campaign. Uzbekistan conceded three against Colombia without looking equipped to hold a high defensive line. A comfortable Portugal win is the most likely scenario, and goals should follow once the opener lands.

Ronaldo Anytime Scorer — Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in Portugal’s recent matches and, with renewed incentive after a quiet Matchday 1, the 41-year-old is a strong candidate to add to his tally here. He remains a significant World Cup threat, and a winnable group game is precisely the context in which he tends to deliver. Check the best available price with leading operators before kick-off.

Portugal Win + Over 3 Goals as a Portugal vs Uzbekistan bet builder or accumulator leg reflects both the expected margin of victory and the attacking volume that Portugal’s squad is capable of producing when fully motivated. Combine cautiously with other selections and always check the best available price across operators.

Odds Across Operators

Prices sourced from leading operators. Always check the best available price before placing.

Portugal Win: 2/9

Draw: 6/1

Uzbekistan Win: 14/1

Over 3 Goals: 1/1

Under 3 Goals: 10/11

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Portugal vs Uzbekistan is live on ITV and ITVX in the United Kingdom, with kick-off at 17:00 BST on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. ITVX offers free streaming for viewers in the UK without a cable subscription. The match is played at NRG Stadium in Houston, a retractable-roof venue with a capacity of over 71,000 for the 2026 World Cup.

How to Bet on Portugal vs Uzbekistan

To place a bet on this fixture, follow these steps with any leading licensed operator available in your jurisdiction.

Visit a licensed betting operator’s website or app. Create an account or log in to your existing account. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Portugal vs Uzbekistan under Group K fixtures. Select your preferred market, such as match result, goals, or scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return. Confirm your bet and retain your bet slip for reference. Always gamble within your means and set a budget before betting.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be approached as entertainment, not as a source of income. Set a deposit limit before you start and never chase losses. If you are concerned about your gambling, free and confidential support is available from the following organisations: BeGambleAware, GamCare, and Gamblers Anonymous. The National Problem Gambling Helpline is also available on 1-800-522-4700 for those in the United States. Please gamble responsibly.