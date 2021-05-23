Portuguese club makes an “irrefutable proposal” to Buffon

Portuguese club, Belenenses, has made a passionate appeal to Gigi Buffon to join them after he announced his departure from Juventus.

The legendary goalie helped Juventus to win the Coppa Italia last week, a trophy that should be his last for the club.

He has spent much of his illustrious career with them and the Bianconeri will ideally want to keep him.

But he wants a new challenge and looks set to leave the club again as he did in 2018 when he joined PSG for a year and returned.

The 43-year-old hasn’t announced the team he would play for next season and there are several teams that would gladly offer him a deal.

Belenenses has started a charm offensive to take him to Portugal with the Portuguese side penning an open letter to him.

In a tweet via Football Italia, they wrote: “Hello Gianluigi Buffon, we have an irrefutable proposal for you: how about moving to Lisbon and playing in a 4 times national champion that is struggling to return to its place?”

It then contained a link to an open letter whose content reads:

“Dear Gigi, We heard that you are looking for a new challenge and receptive to listening to a ‘crazy and stimulating’ proposal.

“Therefore, we decided to present you with something irresistible: how about moving to Lisbon and helping us to quickly return to our place in Portuguese football, the I Liga?

“Our friendship does not come from today. You have known us since at least 2004, the year when with the Italian team you trained daily at Estádio do Restelo, our home and the most beautiful of the sports venues.

“We are sure that you have not forgotten it – how could you? – as well as the incredible view that our sports complex has over the Tagus River. Because you are a man of football and a citizen of the world, you probably knew us before.”