Portuguese fans underrate Juventus ahead of Sporting Club clash

Juventus faces a tough test against Sporting Clube de Portugal in the quarterfinals of the Europa League and fans in Portugal seem confident their side will win.

Both clubs played in the Champions League group stage this term and have a good chance of winning the competition.

Sporting eliminated Arsenal to reach this stage, while Juve saw off Freiburg of Germany.

This means Sporting will be their most formidable opponent so far and the Portuguese side proved in the last round that they have what it takes to succeed.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals a poll run by A Bola about who the Portuguese people think will win returned with 80% of the voters confidently backing Sporting Club to win.

Juve FC Says

This type of confidence is good for us because we will play under less pressure.

With everyone backing Sporting to win the game, we expect them to be under pressure to perform, making life much easier for us.

Winning the Europa League is now an important goal and we must do our best to ensure we secure victory in this tie.

We must not underestimate what Sporting can do and if we respect them, we should get a positive result from both fixtures.