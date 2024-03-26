Juventus faces a decision on the future of Arthur Melo in the summer, with Fiorentina expected to release him to Turin despite holding an option to sign him permanently.

Arthur has experienced a resurgence in Florence, but that doesn’t automatically guarantee his return to favour at Juve, especially if Max Allegri remains the manager of the Old Lady.

The Brazilian midfielder has thrived at Fiorentina, and La Viola wants to retain him. However, his high wages make it impractical for them to pay the fee required to make his transfer permanent at the end of this term.

Juve is pleased with his improved performance, and they anticipate he will find a new home when the term concludes.

As anticipated, he is already attracting interest from Portugal, particularly from Benfica. The Portuguese side has been monitoring him this season. A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests they will compete with Fiorentina to sign him if the Serie A side decides to renegotiate their prior agreement with Juve.

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s return to form is a good thing and we expect the midfielder to get a new home at the end of the season.

We may not sell him for a huge fee, but we will have a good chance of permanently offloading him soon.