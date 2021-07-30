Positive covid case forces Juventus Under23’s to enter isolation

Juventus Under23’s has joined the senior squad to enter self-isolation after a member of their squad tested positive for Covid-19, according to Football Italia.

The Bianconeri junior team centre back, Filippo Delli Carri has tested positive for the disease and he is now separated from the rest of the squad.

The whole Under 23 squad is also now in a bubble and when it is confirmed that no other positive cases are in the squad, they would be allowed to train but without contact from the public.

This is the second case of covid-19 in the last 48 hours after Hamza Rafia tested positive yesterday morning.

He is an Under23 player but had been training with the Juventus senior squad under Massimiliano Allegri.

His positive test has already forced the club’s senior squad into isolation and they will now continue their pre-season preparations in a bubble.

The Bianconeri will hope that it will not affect the pre-season matches they have lined up.

They beat Cesena in their first preparatory match since returning for preseason.

They are still awaiting the arrival of the likes of Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi after they got an extended break for reaching the final of Euro 2020.