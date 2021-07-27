Positive developments on the Locatelli front – Here’s Juve’s reported offer

In the next few days, a long-lasting soap opera could finally reach its happy ending. Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a transfer to Juventus for several months, but an agreement with Sassuolo is still missing.

However, JuveNews reports that the last few days witnessed some positive developments in the negotiations between the two clubs.

Although the report believes that Miralem Pjanic has suddenly become an easier target to land – with Barcelona desperate to sell in order to make room for Lionel Messi’s wages – the path towards Locatelli’s signing is also reachable at the moment.

The agreement between the Bianconeri and the Emilians should reach 30 million euros in cash plus bonuses, with Sassuolo also gaining the services of Juve’s young defender, Radu Dragusin – at least if the source is to be believed/

The Romanian’s future at the club has been a topic of great debate, with conflicting reports emerging on daily basis. However, one thing is for sure, the Old Lady is edging closer towards landing her primary summer transfer target.

On the other hand, if Pjanic were to arrive as well, it could well mean that Max Allegri is planning on deploying his old pupil in the Regista role once again, whilst the Italian could be used as a box-to-box midfielder.