Positive news as Fabio Miretti returns to Juventus training

Fabio Miretti has returned to training after his injury layoff as more players begin to get fit at Juventus.

The midfielder has been nursing a problem in the last few weeks, which made him miss games for the club and his country.

Miretti is gradually becoming a key man at Juve and the injury was a blow he would not like.

There is serious competition for a place in the Juve midfield at the moment, so he would want to be available as much as possible so that no one will take his place on the team.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve had their last training session before a three-day break today and Miretti joined partially as he continues his recovery.

The players will train again on Tuesday before their teammates return from international duty.

Juve FC Says

Miretti would be devastated by the timing of his recent injury, as it has made him miss some matches for the club.

However, he is a player that Max Allegri respects a lot and we expect the gaffer to still give him enough chances when the players return and he is entirely fit.